GlobalData (LON:DATA) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.25). Approximately 10,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 49,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,559 ($20.37).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,602.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,514.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,054,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total value of £17,391,000 ($22,721,452.84).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

