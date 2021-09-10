GNY Reaches 1-Day Volume of $103,182.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $71.61 million and approximately $103,182.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GNY has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00058608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00160956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00042867 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

