GoByte Price Hits $0.0564 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $540,347.27 and $7,733.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000767 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000799 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

