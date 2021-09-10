Gold Road Resources Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GOR)

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile
