Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$1.30 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 113.11% from the company’s current price.

GSV traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,241. The company has a market cap of C$218.36 million and a PE ratio of -14.19. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

