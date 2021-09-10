Golden Goose Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.04 million and $203,302.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00124826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00180272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,551.38 or 1.00347150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.47 or 0.07151792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.52 or 0.00864689 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

