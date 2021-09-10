Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) & Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Critical Contrast

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Materialise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Nugget Online Gaming $91.12 million 19.63 $25.20 million N/A N/A Materialise $209.16 million 6.32 -$8.14 million ($0.07) -348.57

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Materialise.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Materialise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 2 1 0 2.33 Materialise 0 1 3 0 2.75

Golden Nugget Online Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.36%. Materialise has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.47%. Given Materialise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Materialise is more favorable than Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Nugget Online Gaming N/A -17.39% 28.37% Materialise -1.47% 0.85% 0.38%

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services. The Materialise Medical segment includes medical software solutions, medical devices and other related products and services. The Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printed services. The company was founded by Wilfried Vancraen on June 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

