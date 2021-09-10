Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 321,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 965% from the average daily volume of 30,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter valued at about $4,028,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter valued at about $4,028,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units during the second quarter valued at about $1,511,000.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

