GoNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $94,194.58 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One GoNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a total market capitalization of $94,194.58 and approximately $38,449.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,425.45 or 1.00069735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00063462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00080737 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002242 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

