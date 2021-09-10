Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Achieves $805,775.01

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $805,775.01 and approximately $840,166.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00058305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00159413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

