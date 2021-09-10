Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) were up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 10,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 37,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

About Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR)

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.