GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Shares Down 1.7%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) shares fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.22.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

