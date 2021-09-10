Graphlinq Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $417,850.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $417,850.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00167876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043012 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

