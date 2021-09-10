Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $376,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 9.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 16.3% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.43. 79,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,694. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

