Gratus Capital LLC Buys 12,297 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 220.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 9.0% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 36.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,846,031 shares of company stock worth $258,220,455. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,196,624. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

