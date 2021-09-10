Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

