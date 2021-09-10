Gratus Capital LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,988,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 359,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

