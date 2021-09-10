Gratus Capital LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.29% of PubMatic worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $983,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 613.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 87,470 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,221,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

PUBM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 6,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $83,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,655,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

