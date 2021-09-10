Gratus Capital LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,503 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,134,456.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

ZS stock traded down $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.71. The company had a trading volume of 127,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.77 and a 200-day moving average of $208.61. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -160.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

