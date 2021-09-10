Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 67,215 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,215 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Amarin worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth $870,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Amarin by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Amarin by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amarin stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 112,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.53 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.