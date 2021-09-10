Gratus Capital LLC Sells 11,352 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,352 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 765,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,558,000 after buying an additional 60,551 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 249.0% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 108,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Shares of GPN traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.86. The stock had a trading volume of 85,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,326. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

