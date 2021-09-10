Gratus Capital LLC Sells 13,665 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $5,130,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.75. 82,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

