Gratus Capital LLC Sells 7,551 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

ABT traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,875 shares of company stock worth $24,995,218 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

