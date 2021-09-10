Gratus Capital LLC Sells 9,155 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $240.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,921. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.12. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

