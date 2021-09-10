Gratus Capital LLC Takes $7.67 Million Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Avalara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avalara by 335.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at $81,525,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,184 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Shares of AVLR traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,554. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -195.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

