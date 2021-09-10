Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0335 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $371.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.73 or 0.00389978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

