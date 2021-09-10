Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

GWLIF stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.