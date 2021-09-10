Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Down 5.9%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) traded down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.41 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.60 ($0.23). 19,180,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 21,309,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.70 ($0.24).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 29 ($0.38) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £697.76 million and a P/E ratio of -176.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.83.

In related news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

About Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

