Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNCGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

OTCMKTS:GNCGY opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

