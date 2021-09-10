Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.07

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 43787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Several analysts recently commented on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 17.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

