Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $803,479.52 and $899.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00059131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00162799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

Grumpy.finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

