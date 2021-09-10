Grumpy.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $832,405.10 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $832,405.10 and $697.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00060596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00160913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043664 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.