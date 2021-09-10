Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. Guess? has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

