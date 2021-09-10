GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Trading 1.1% Higher

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. 12,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 24,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.19 million, a PE ratio of 74.84 and a beta of -0.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GWG by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GWG by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GWG by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GWG in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GWG in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The company is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

