GYEN Hits Market Capitalization of $20.28 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.28 million and approximately $234,381.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00063922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00124755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00180195 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,491.42 or 0.99464169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.49 or 0.07029763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.15 or 0.00849863 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.