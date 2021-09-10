Hacken Token Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a market cap of $37.09 million and $766,737.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00126767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00183400 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,403.95 or 0.99991519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.92 or 0.07106523 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.98 or 0.00856647 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,164,938 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

