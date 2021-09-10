Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 119.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.