Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $63.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.