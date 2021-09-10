Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and have sold 33,151 shares valued at $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

