Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.