Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.37 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

