Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Popular by 370.9% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after buying an additional 335,403 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,907,000. Arctis Global LLC boosted its position in Popular by 30.6% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,962,000 after buying an additional 239,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $74.12 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

