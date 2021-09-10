Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 6,393 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO opened at $69.98 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

