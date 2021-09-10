Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

