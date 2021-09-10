Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,547 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

