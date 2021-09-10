Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,531 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of KMB opened at $137.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average of $134.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

