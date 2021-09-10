Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.