Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading Up 0.2%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 377.60 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 373.80 ($4.88). Approximately 859,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,292,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373.20 ($4.88).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 351.33.

In related news, insider Simon Henry acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £9,510 ($12,424.88). Also, insider Phil Kirk acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £328,000 ($428,534.10).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

