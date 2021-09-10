HARD Protocol Price Tops $1.01 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $76.47 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00064102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00124498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00179845 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,124.89 or 1.00015919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.63 or 0.07105041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.73 or 0.00859367 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.