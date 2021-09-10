Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,670 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson comprises about 1.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.63% of Harley-Davidson worth $184,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

